Vodafone is undercutting everyone with unlimited SIM Only data for £14.50/month

We love finding great SIM Only deals here at T3 and must confess that Vodafone is not one of our usual candidates. But today, thanks to a deal from Mobiles.co.uk, you can get unlimited data for just £14.50/month, undercutting basically everyone else, including O2, Smarty, and Three.

The deal works like this: the usual price Vodafone charges for an unlimited data SIM Only contract is £26/month, but Mobiles.co.uk is offering a whopping £276 cashback over the lifetime of the contract, taking the price down to just £14.50/month.

We're pretty sure this makes it the lowest UK price for such a deal. To get your money back, you make five simple claims over the 24 month term, each one for £55.20, and enjoy the infinite possibilities of unlimited data.

If that sounds like too much hassle, we recommend checking out the rolling one-month contracts offered by Smarty or other SIM Only deals.

Ultimately, though, this is a very compelling offer: a well-respected UK network giving away unlimited data for just under £15 per month. You likely won't find a better price elsewhere (but we'll keep searching!)

Vodafone SIM | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24 month contract | £26/month with £276 cashback, making it £14.50/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

It does what it says on the tin: unlimited everything on one of the UK's biggest and best networks for an effective £14.50/month when you claim the cashback offered on this deal. It's really that simple. View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a SIM Only deal, we think we've found you a pretty good one: the lowest price anywhere in the UK for unlimited data, all for a limited time, thanks to Mobiles.co.uk.