Galaxy Tab S7 Plus sneaks on to an official Samsung website

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus doesn’t officially exist yet, and probably won’t for at least another 32 days , but it’s slipped the net early with a listing appearing on Samsung’s German website.

There’s not much to see there, as you might expect for a tablet that doesn’t exist, but the model number SM-T976B has already been confirmed for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus via the Bluetooth certification agency, so this is definitely it. And its appearance on the German site suggests that it will be in eager fans’ hands pretty damned soon.

Fortunately, the absence of any new information on the German site at the time of writing doesn’t really impact us, as we already have a pretty clear idea of what both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus devices are going to look like thanks to Pigtoucoques .

We’re anticipating tablets packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor , backed by 8GB RAM. Benchmarks showing these new specs show a marked performance improvement over the previous generation, with a single-core score of 971 and a multi-core one of 2,984.

On top of that, the tablets are both rumored to come with 120Hz screens, which should make doodling and note taking with the bundled S Pen – itself possibly due a 9ms response time update – all the more pleasurable.

We’re not expecting there to be any performance differences between the Tab S7 and S7 Plus, other than those that you’d expect from a physically larger device. The Tab S7 will be 11-inches with a 7,760mAh battery, while the Tab S7 Plus will be 12.4-inches with a 10,090mAh cell powering things.