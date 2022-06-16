PS5 set for new 'Pro' controller that sounds too good to be true

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony is rumoured to be working on a new upgraded PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

As reported by Sony insider Tom Henderson (writing for Try Hard Guides (opens in new tab)), the new hardware is described as a "genuine professional controller" and is set to feature removable analogue sticks, trigger stops and rear buttons. The device is currently been worked on under the codename "Hunt" but has also been referred to as the "PS5 Pro Controller".

Henderson claims that he has been sent images of the prototype, which is said to keep the traditional PlayStation design. It is expected to see an official announcement sometime near the end of June, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The move will likely be to challenge Microsoft's own series of Xbox Elite controllers, something the company has been making since 2015. Sony, on the other hand, has never made one outside of add-ons for the standard controller, such as the PS4 back button attachment.

From a personal perspective, a new upgraded Sony controller has me intrigued and with the customisation options rumoured, it will definitely draw some attention from those of us that invest hundreds of hours into games. The big deciding factor will be the price, considering that the PS5 alone is $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95. I actually just picked up a new Galatic Purple DualSense controller earlier this year and that more than does the job.

For comparison, an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 cost £159.99 / $179.99 / AU$249.95 at launch, so that may give us an indication. As no official announcement has been made from Sony at the time of writing, both release date and price is unknown.