OLED-killing Samsung microLED TV will have an eye-watering price tag

Don't worry, you don't have to throw away your recent purchase of one of the best OLED TVs, just yet. While Samsung's new microLED screen tech can rival OLED's infinite contrast with its self-emissive LEDs, the company has revealed the price and, well, you probably won't be heading down to your local TV store right away.

Samsung has confirmed to Korean media that pre-orders for the 110-inch behemoth will be priced at 170 million won. That's around $155,000 or £114,000. Or, if you're being TV minded about it, 81 LG CX OLED TVs.

Why so expensive? Well, microLED makes the most of, quite literally, micro LED lights by making each tiny LED its own pixel. This means that regardless of the size of the screen, it can guarantee vibrant colours and controlled contrast and black levels, but without the screen-burn risk that OLED has, and with a longer life-span.

The tech started life as a Samsung concept known as 'The Wall.' This was a modular option where you could install multiple small screens into one seamless display of any size and shape you wanted – more useful for professional use than home, really. The 110-inch microLED TV is the 'set' Samsung has offered for the tech. And, of course, that's really not going to come cheap.

• See our picks of the best TVs of all kinds

• Check out the best gaming TVs

• Where to buy PS5

As we reported last week, Samsung has already said that it is looking to produce smaller versions of this bezel-free tech at some point in the future, but at roughly £1,000 per inch, this will be a hard sell for your average consumer.

But, if you are still tempted, the 110-inch microLED allows you to treat it as four different smaller screens (55 inches each!) to make sure you can consume as much media as your eyes will allow. If you've ever wanted to game while keeping an eye on the news (and a movie, and sport) at the same time, you can soon pay quite a lot of money for the privilege.

Like other tech before it, the price will of course drop for microLED as Samsung gets more experienced at making. “Prices are expected to fall dramatically once more players enter the market and we have a more robust market ecosystem,” said Choi Yong-hoon, vice-president of Samsung’s Visual Display Business. Just how dramatically that drop will be, we'll have to wait and see.