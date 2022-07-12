Prime Day TV deals: the biggest 4K, 8K & Full HD discounts – live blog

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it's a great avenue to finding the best TV deals and discounts on a great value new set.
Whether that's the best 4K TV, best 8K TV, best OLED TV, or best small TV, there's a whole variety that will become available over the two-day sales period, which runs from Tuesday 12 July through to the end of Wednesday 13 July 2022.
That's where T3 comes into play. In addition to our usual best Prime Day bargains, the staff will be running this TV deals live blog, documenting the best buys and bargains on televisions that appear over the day.
It's worth bookmarking this page as we'll not only be covering Amazon's deals, but also looking to its competitors, who typically put out their own brief sales to counteract interest. So if there's a top TV to buy, we'll help you find it right here.
Top 5 Prime Day TV deals UK
- Samsung AU8000 43-inch has 49% off now £279 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung The Frame 32-inch has 38% off now £369 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung QN90A 55-inch has 47% off now £799 (opens in new tab)
- Philips 65-inch 4K OLED has 44% off now £999 (opens in new tab)
- LG C1 OLED 55-inch has 35% off now £1,099 (opens in new tab)
Top Prime Day TV deals US
- Hisense 50-inch Fire TV now $339.99 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon 43-inch 4-series Fire TV 46% off now $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- TCL 32-inch Roku 36% off now $148 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni Fire TV 32% off now $749.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-inch QLED TV $500 off now $1,197.99 (opens in new tab)
- LG C1 OLED 55-inch TV 27% off now $1096 (opens in new tab)
Samsung's best for less: flagship 55in QN90A (opens in new tab)
Samsung QN90A 55-inch 4K Neo QLED: was £1,499, now £799 at Amazon (save £798) (opens in new tab)
Of all the deals to appear on Amazon Prime Day, I think this could be the best TV deal going (opens in new tab).
Not because it's the cheapest, as you can clearly see it's not, but because this is Samsung's 2021 flagship QLED TV – and the first to appear with 'Neo QLED', meaning even greater brightness than its predecessors.
Realistically, given the option between 2022's QN90B and this 2021 QN90A at almost half price, it's a no-brainer to go with the older option and save a stack of cash.
There are other size options available, but the 55-inch QN90A is the one with the best discount and the most applicable size to most people's needs too. Well worth a look!
A budget 4K Samsung panel bargain (opens in new tab)
Samsung AU8000 43-inch 4K: was £549, now £339 at Amazon (save £210) (opens in new tab)
Looking for a 4K panel that won't break the bank? This 43-inch model from Samsung certainly fits the bill, with a tempting 38% off its list price.
No, it's not the all bells and whistles QLED panels that the company fronts the top of its range with, but I don't think that'll matter to many people looking for a bargain.
And let's face it, that's what the AU8000 is: a veritable bargain at this kind of price, especially for a 4K panel.
65-inch OLED amazement for under £1000 (opens in new tab)
Philips 65-inch OLED 706: was £1,799.99, now £999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Not looking for a small, budget panel for your living room but still want a bargain? Of course you do!
Well, here's my top suggestion for a 65-inch OLED panel: Philips' PUS706 is a great option, complete with three-sided Ambilight that projects real-time colours from LEDs rear-mounted so the picture almost expands beyond the TV's frame.
Philips has released plenty of renowned OLED TVs over the years, and while this one isn't its top-end 9-series with integrated soundbar, it's still a capable performer across the board that'll look great pride of place in your setup.
Samsung's The Frame with 38% off (opens in new tab)
Samsung The Frame 32-inch: was £369, now £599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The first time I saw Samsung's The Frame TV I was blown away by how its anti-reflective coating makes it look so much more like a painting than a glossy screen.
Sounds like an oversell, but honestly it's not: if you're looking for a screen to present artwork when it's not in TV-like use, this 4K screen is a great option.
It's also superb should you have particularly problematic direct lighting in your intended room of use. I've seen nothing else that can compare elsewhere on the market.
If cheap is your main focus: Sharp 720p budget buy (opens in new tab)
If you don't care about 4K (heck, if you don't even care about Full HD) and just want a small, affordable panel to pop into, say, your kitchen or kid's bedroom, then here's a viable option.
Sharp 1T-C32BI6KE2AB 32-inch: was £249.95, now £170 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This one says 'HD Ready', which means it's just a 720p resolution, i.e. half the number of lines compared to a 1080p/Full HD panel. Don't expect the world, however, and your cheap TV deal dreams could still come true.
Especially as higher resolutions on smaller panels such as this are often wasted (unless you sit too close!) and young eyes might not think/know to care about what they're watching Peppa Pig/Boris Badger/whatever the show is.
Yes, its name reads as though a cat walked over the keyboard, but to avoid your bank balance getting steamrolled we're sure that's a forgivable offence.
Samsung QLED big impressions for a smaller price (opens in new tab)
If OLED isn't for you and you want something altogether brighter (ideal if you're in a room that often experiences lots of light, for example) then Samsung's QLED technology is an ideal option. Especially at this bargain basement price point.
Samsung Q80A QLED 50-inch: was £899, now £549 at Amazon (save £350) (opens in new tab)
Samsung's mid-tier Q80A came out in 2021 and thanks to its QLED panel (that's Quantum Dot tech, i.e. micro-scale LED lights for better, more uniform backlighting) it delivers seriously bright and colourful images.
Best of all with this one, however, is its asking price: to gab a 50-inch 4K telly for just over £500 delivered is a real steal, which is exactly what's on offer here.
An amazing OLED for £799 (opens in new tab) [update: annnd it's gone!]
For my money, I find OLED the current winning TV technology. Get a top OLED panel in a darkened room and the sheer depth of black levels is astonishing. That's why I'd be looking for an OLED telly as a top pick, as even the not top-of-the-line ones are still hugely impressive.
LG C1 OLED 48-inch: was £1699, now £799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
So let's start off with a bang: LG's OLED panels are the pinnacle of quality, widely regarded as the best TVs for most people who are happy to spend for the utmost in picture quality.
Here there's a big chunk of change off the 48-inch model, which hits Amazon's sale days at £799. That's less than half the original list price, but more realistically it's a couple of hundred quid down on the typical asking price.
Still a total bargain, especially if you're looking for a 48-inch 4K screen rather than anything massive, and want to benefit from the inky deep blacks and zero light bleed that OLED is so superb at delivering.