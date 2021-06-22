I found the weirdest Amazon Prime Day deal. It's a hamster swing

When you're looking at Amazon Prime Day deals for as long as I do, after a while, you get bored with finding the best Prime Day deals and you start looking for all the weird stuff that's on offer. That's when you'll find stuff like egg-shaped kids crayons and inflatable kids travel foot rest, pure gold if you ask me. But even those don't compare to the weirdest deal I found: a six pack of hamster chew toys which includes a hamster swing. Just wow.

• Buy the FASTER Hamster Chew Toys (6 pack), incl. THE hamster swing, was £14.99, Now £5.66, you save £9.33 at Amazon

What a bargain! The set also includes a seesaw, a radish, a small bell roller, a larger bell roller, a climbing ladder and a barkless watermelon well ball. Better still, the hamster entertainment pack has glowing reviews, such as this one: "Bought these for my son's hamster. He always use to chew cage bars. This is such a great set! I’m so glad I bought the set and not all individual". Brilliant.

FASTER Hamster Chew Toys | Was £14.99 | Now £5.66 | You save £9.33 (62%) at Amazon

These non-toxic wooden chew toys will not only turn your hamster's living space into a playhouse but can also alleviate anxiety and stress. Being chew toys and all, the Faster Hamster Chew Toys will promote healthy teeth and stop your gerbil to chew on the cage bars like a madman.View Deal

Look at that happy gerbil, swinging away (Image credit: FASTER)

Should you buy the FASTER Hamster Chew Toy set on Amazon Prime Day?

Admittedly, chew toys for hamsters will not come in handy if you haven't got a hamster as such, something Amazon doesn't sell as far as I'm concerned. Or don't sell just yet, I'm sure at some point in the not so distant future you will be able to buy animals at Amazon too.

But if you haven't got a hamster, should you buy this set? Maybe your child can use them as a swing for Barbies (not that kind of swing) or you can possibly even use it as decoration around the house? Come to think of it, maybe it's not the best idea to give small wooden toys to smaller children, so maybe that isn't a great idea after all.

On second thought, you could use the swing in the garden and I'm sure a local squirrel would love to munch on that fake wooden carrot. If you need even more toys, you can get a 10-pack version which also includes a little hamster barbell and an wooden ab roller, from what I can tell, plus a pile of sticks. Get in, what a barg.

