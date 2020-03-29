Massive OnePlus 8 specs leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S20-rivalling hardware

The OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a penta-camera setup and Snapdragon 865 chipset

OnePlus 8
(Image credit: Concept Creator)

By

Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 range has hit shelves and the Huawei P40 range has just been announced, they’re not the only flagship devices to be generating buzz right now. Although OnePlus doesn’t quite get the slavish attention Apple and Samsung do, it still makes fine phones in its own right. 

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s next generation of flagships, have just had their specs leaked. Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal has published a specs listing of both phones, and they certainly look impressive. Check them out below:

There’s loads to unpack here. First, the OnePlus 8: the phone sports a 6.55” full-HD Super-AMOLED screen. It’s got a 90Hz refresh rate, which won’t quite stack up the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. With 8GB or 12GB of RAM, it’s sporting a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, so it’ll match Samsung and Huawei in terms of processing power. 

A quad-camera array, with 48MP, 16MP and 2MP rear cams and a 16MP selfie cam, are sure to take impressive snaps. A 4,300mAh battery with 30W wireless charging rounds out the spec sheet.

The OnePlus 8 Pro obviously exceeds. It sports the same chipset and RAM options, but the screen has been resized to 6.78” and the refresh rate has been expanded to 120Hz. 

The 8 Pro also has an upgraded penta-camera system, with two 48MP cameras, an 8MP and 5MP rear array and the same 16MP selfie camera sensor. It’s also got an expanded 4,510mAh battery and IP68 water and dustproofing. 

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G video

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It’s clearly got impressive specs. OnePlus is great at providing high-end specs at more affordable prices, and we’re certainly hoping that’s the case: With the Huawei P40 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra costing huge amounts of money, here’s hoping OnePlus can provide the same great performance in a more affordable package.  

