HUGE Currys TV deals now on! Save on OLED TVs, 8K TVs, 4K LG Nano TVs and more

Currys' 'Flash Deals' event this weekend has a huge pile of TV deals within it, including some of the best TVs from the last 12 months. There are too many for us to list them all here, but you can browse the full selection yourself at the link below, and we'll pick out some of our favourites further down. But these offers end Tuesday March 2nd!

A big range of TV tech types and budgets are represented here too – including some of the best OLED TVs and best 8K TVs – so whatever price range or size you're looking for, there'll be something tempting. You can filter the list by size and price, if you want to narrow down.

Some of our favourite TVs are in the list, including the excellent 48-inch Sony A9 OLED TV, LG's impressive Nano LED TVs, and there's a colossal £1,000 off a Samsung Q800T 65-inch 8K TV. See why we like these deals in particular just below!

Don't forget that we have the current lowest prices for loads of the most popular TV models in our guide to the best TV deals – and if you're on a particular budget, our list of the best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under £500 are always updated with the latest prices on those sets pulled from around the web.

SONY BRAVIA KD48A9 48-inch OLED TV | Was £1,699 | Now £1,399 | Save £300 at Currys

Currys has knocked £200 off the price here, and then you can use code 100TVSAVE at checkout to take another £100 off. This is Sony's first 48-inch OLED TV, and it packs all of its latest image processing smarts with the incredible cinematic contrast that only OLED TVs offer. As an added bonus, Sony's Multi-Acoustic Audio system sounds good enough to mean you won't need to add a soundbar right away.

SAMSUNG QE65Q800T 65-inch 8K TV with FREE soundbar | Was £2,999 | Now £1,999 | Save £1,000 at Currys

Now that's what I call a discount. Not only are you saving a full grand off the official price of this TV, but you can get a FREE matching Dolby Atmos soundbar from Samsung at the same time. This 8K TV offers astounding image quality, with upscaling that really makes 4K video look better than on 4K TVs, plus some of Samsung's most advanced HDR performance. And combined with the soundbar, you'd get audio that's as epic as the pictures.