Even a folding iPhone 13 wouldn't look as slick as this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Apple is supposedly prepping a folding iPhone 13 – we will believe that when we see it. Samsung’s next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, also isn’t due until next year at the earliest but excitement is already approaching fever pitch. This latest render, coming via Ice Universe, which is appropriate given its wintery theme, should fuel even more enthusiasm.

The smartphone market is expanding with radical form factors as new tech emerges, like the Oppo x 2021 with its rollable screen, and the wild LG Slide , meaning the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will face stiffer competition than the original Galaxy Fold .

This sleek new concept of the potential design shows how Samsung could very well be poised to kick things up a notch, showcasing several of the leaked features including an under-screen camera and as well as S-Pen support , which the Fold series hasn't been capable of so far.

This is the Galaxy Z Fold3 I want! (This is what I imagined, don’t think this is a real rendering)， pic.twitter.com/E61yzs1x3nNovember 26, 2020

Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared a concept of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 showing off what the final product might look like.

Whilst they note the render is only what they “imagined” (this isn’t based on any official specs), there’s no doubt that the design is certainly tantalising. It also looks very different to the BlackBerry-esque Z Fold 3 renders that Let's Go Digital came up with. Much simpler.

Complete with a seasonally appropriate piece of Charlie Brown art, the design displays thin bezels and the uninterrupted display many are hoping for - no holepunch or pop-out camera here.

The under-screen camera presents a significant challenge to the Samsung design team. As aesthetically pleasing as it is, there’s a sizable risk of picture quality deteriorating over time, or the area over the camera failing to blend in with the entire display.

Thankfully, there’s still plenty of time for these kinks to be ironed out in design and it’s not the only ace up the Z Fold 3’s sleeve. Also rumored to be arriving on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Z Fold 3 will not only support the S-Pen but supposedly contain an inner housing to store the stylus. This would radically transform the Fold’s functionality, performing as both a smartphone and a capable drawing tablet, superseding the role of the Galaxy Note .

This concept affirms the likelihood of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 killing off the Note line as has been speculated in recent weeks. With the S-Pen moving to both the S and Fold series, Samsung appears to be encouraging Note owners to transition over to its new flagship Fold devices.

A Galaxy Z Fold FE model is also rumored to be in development to counter the Fold’s overwhelmingly high cost - the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alone launched at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s release date is still unknown although leaks have pointed to June 2021 as a possible timeframe. Here’s hoping the final design will look as stunning as this one.