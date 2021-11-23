Fancy an air fryer for Christmas? Then these Amazon Cyber Monday discounts are for you

There's no better time to grab yourself a new air fryer than during Australia's mega Cyber Weekend sale! And you really should get a wriggle on, as today (Monday, November 29) is Cyber Monday and the last day of the major sale. That means Amazon Australia – the retailer with some of the best prices on popular air fryers – will be ending its massive sale soon, so don't dally.

The best air fryers have been designed to make indulging in those scrumptious, deep-fried treats we all love a much healthier option, removing the worry over the health implications that might arise because of too much fat content.

However, you could find yourself spending upwards of AU$450 for a good air fryer... but not during November's mega sale! So take advantage of the offers below and you can gift yourself, or a loved one, a great new air fryer this Christmas.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer | Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer | AU$269 AU$139 on Amazon (save AU$130) Six different functions, one device. Fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate or simply reheat – and it's all in a decently sized 5.7L air fryer from one of the most popular brands in the business. Now with 48% off the list price on Amazon.

Philips Premium AirFryer XXL (white) | Philips Premium AirFryer XXL (white) | AU$429 AU$275 on Amazon (save AU$154) The newer model of this air fryer is one of our faves here at T3, but sadly that's not discounted for Cyber Monday. Instead, if you're fine with an older option – one that lacks the digital display on the front - then you can save a massive 36% off.

Philips Airfryer Essential (HD9200/21) Philips Airfryer Essential (HD9200/21) | AU$199 AU$119.95 on Amazon (save AU$79.05) This is an excellent compact air fryer, with a maximum capacity of 4.1L. So while it isn't as large as others on the market, it will let you fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat with ease. Note this model only has time and temperature dials for cooking, which may not suit everyones needs.

Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | AU$149 AU$66.99 on Amazon The perfect gift for a home cook who loves to whip a tasty meal, and it's a whopping 55% off! This is an absolute steal if you pick it up over Cyber Monday – available in three colours. Healthy low-fat meals with a massive amount of savings on a device that fries, bakes, roasts and reheats. 'Nuff said!

Auspure XXL air fryer | Auspure XXL air fryer | AU$249.99 AU$187.49 on Amazon (save AU$62.50) We haven't tested this air fryer ourselves but if 87% of Amazon reviewers are to be trusted, then there's something to be said about this 5.5L appliance. And it's 100% Australian owned – that's got to count for something. Note that this device is sold by a third-party reseller on Amazon.

To see even more Cyber Monday air fryer deals, check out the pricing chart below.