Amazon summer sale has Ultimate Ears speakers deals so good, you'd be a FOOL to miss out

Ultimate Ears make waterproof and portable wireless speakers.



These are waterproof speakers with long battery life and attractive styling.

The Ultimate Ears Megablast is shaped like a lager can, waterproofed and covered in fabric. It has Alexa built in, so you can voice control your Amazon or Spotify tunes and enjoy great sound even if you drop it in the swimming pool (or bath).

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is IPX7 rated for waterproofing. With a great, poppy sound that belies its small size, you can pair two of these in stereo or dual mono if you need even more volume.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite is a compact cylindrical waterproof speaker with 360-degree sound. You can pair two or more of these together, up to 150 of them playing the same tune at once.

All of these speakers are perfectly fine to use indoors. The audio is surprisingly good considering they're 100% waterproof and built for pool parties. These Ultimate Ears speakers look as good as they sound, and their footprint is very small, so they are particularly good for the kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

With long Bluetooth range, compact size, full waterproofing and the option to pair two or more, Booms, Megabooms, Megablasts and Wonderbooms are portable speakers.