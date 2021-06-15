Big discounts on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S ahead of Amazon Prime Day AU

Finding yourself a little down in the gloomy winter weather? Need something new to help pass the time? Amazon Australia has some enticing deals available at the moment that are sure to put a smile on your face.

In the lead up to Prime Day 2021, the online marketplace has slashed the price of its Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S consoles.

This 2019 revised version of Switch is already a fan favourite with regular discounts on Amazon, so it's occasionally out of stock. Make the most of its current availability and grab one for just AU$379 in either grey or neon blue/red.

Released late last year, the newer Xbox Series S is not as hard to come by – and certainly easier to grab than its older sibling, the Series X. But you still won't want to miss out, so get one ahead of the rush for only AU$429.

With savings of AU$90 and AU$70, respectively, they're certainly not discounts to ignore. Especially as we're anticipating these will be two of the most in-demand consoles during Amazon's major sale period.

Of course, the price could drop even further during the discount period on June 21 and 22, but the popularity of both the Switch and Series S mean you risk missing out entirely if stocks disappear early on. Don't expect too much more to come off the ticket though, as they're already sitting close to the best price we've seen.

