Apple iPhone 13 gets a rare AU$100 discount on Amazon Australia

Discounts on the flagship model of the iPhone range are often few and far between, and it’s rarer for the current iPhone 13 due to stock issues that have plagued it since its launch a few months ago. That has finally changed, with Amazon Australia now offering AU$100 off all storage options of the coveted iPhone 13.

Scoring a hugely impressive 5 stars in our review, Apple’s current flagship proved itself as being worthy of the step up from the previous generation. You’ve got an improvement in camera quality – particularly when using it in dark places – more battery life, bigger storage, a brighter screen that’s more visible in sunlight, and a faster and more efficient processor. It’s no big leap in any single area, but combined you have an overall massive impact on the user experience.

i Phone 13 (128GB) | from AU$1,349 from AU$1,247 on Amazon (save AU$102) Just months after launching iPhones on the Amazon store, we’re already seeing discounts on the iPhone 13. The cheapest 128GB storage option is down to AU$1,247 in all colours, but you’ll get the same AU$102 off if you choose to step up the storage capacity to either 256GB or 512GB. While the discount is small, this is one of the first times we’ve seen an outright saving on the most recent iPhone. If Amazon runs out of stock, The Good Guys has discounted all colours to AU$1,249.