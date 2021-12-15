iPhone 13 Pro vs Glock 17: can this armored iPhone survive a pistol attack?

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones in the world right now, but that hasn't stopped luxury brand Caviar from upgrading it with bulletproof armor.

Caviar's 'Stealth 2.0' bulletproof armor is designed to take protection to a crazy new level, with a manufacturer of bulletproof vests and armored personnel carriers augmenting the Apple flagship with BR-2 class 2 armor.

And, to prove just how protective the iPhone 13 Pro Stealth 2.0 armor is, here's an astounding video showing the armored iPhone being shot, repeatedly, with a Glock 17 handgun.

And, the remarkable thing is that the Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro took two direct hits from the Glock 17, stopping both bullets.

The phone lost functionality but the result is that if this were being carried by a real person then they would be alive rather than dead. Remarkable.

A close up of the phone shows that the bullet does not pass through the handset, which in the case of Glock 17 is 9x19 Parabellum ammunition. The Glock 17 is capable of a 12-round capacity.

Here at T3 we think it was remarkable that this iPhone 13 Pro armor stopped one bullet let alone two and, well, you can't argue with those results. This iPhone 13 Pro was, literally, a lifesaver.