Amazon Prime Day gets a new date in October

Amazon's sale extravaganza - also known as Amazon Prime Day - usually kicks off in July every year, but this year is an outlier thanks to the pandemic, which has had a knock-on effect on all industries.

The online retailer postponed its annual blowout sale, and while it's yet to confirm an alternative date, various leaks have pegged autumn as a likely window. The last we heard, September was on the cards for the sale, but a new report is suggesting that we mark our calendars for October 5.

According to an email sent from Amazon to third-party sellers, October 5 has been advised as a "placeholder date" for Prime Day, although it stresses that the "exact Prime Day dates have not been announced.” CNBC, who saw the email, adds that Amazon has told sellers that "a definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event."

Amazon has had to put off its Prime Day plans as its works to get its logistics operations back up to speed, and while it's delayed the two-day sale, it's still managed to slash prices across a range of products, including deals on its own devices, as well as its Big Style Fashion sale.

When asked for comment on the new date, Amazon responded:

"We have not made any announcements regarding Prime Day.”

That's not a surprise, as even third-party sellers are being told the October date isn't set in stone. Prime Day is a huge event for Amazon, and it needs to make sure its ducks are in a row before pulling the trigger on the sale, or it could risk all kinds of pandemonium.

Amazon won't want to wait too long, what with the holiday 2020 window bringing in the seasonal sales, and people start splashing out on big ticket items - like the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. So October 5 it is, until we hear an official announcement.

