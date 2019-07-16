Stunning Amazon Prime Day deal slashes £180 off Apple iPhone X (but it ends soon!)

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and there are some staggeringly good deals around, including a £189 discount on an Apple iPhone X. The SIM-free handset comes direct from Apple, but at a seriously discounted price.

When the iPhone X debuted in November 2017, it cost a hefty £999. Thanks to this phenomenal Prime Day deal, you can now pick it up for £710. That's the cheapest price it has ever been on Amazon UK, with the previous record only managing a paltry £749 in the sale.

That's less than it costs to buy a brand-new Apple iPhone Xr (£749), which has the same facial recognition Face ID system and edge-to-edge design, but doesn't have an OLED display – sticking with cheaper LCD. It also uses an aluminium chassis, avoiding the pricier stainless steel that appears on the iPhone X. So, you'll be getting more bang for your buck pound with the iPhone X.

Since this iPhone X price cut is a Deal Of The Deal, it won't be around for long. So, if you've been holding off upgrading your iPhone because of the price, this is a brilliant way to get your hands on the latest hardware design from Apple without coughing up the £999 starting price you'll find in your nearest Apple Store.

Apple iPhone X | Silver | 64GB | Was £899 , Now £710

It might've been superseded by the iPhone XS, but the iPhone X is still a phenomenal smartphone. It has the same Face ID system to unlock the handset, authenticate Apple Pay, and send talkative AniMoji characters to friends and family. This is the cheapest price the iPhone X has ever been online, and as such, it won't be around for long.

Deal ends midnight Tuesday July 16, 2019View Deal

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now