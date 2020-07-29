4K TV deals: save up to £500 with Currys' clearance sale on OLED TVs, QLED TVs and more

If you're looking for a 4K TV deal right now, your first stop should be Currys right now, because it's cut the price of so many TVs in its "biggest ever" clearance sale. From smart little cheap TVs to big flagship QLED TVs and OLED TVs, this is the place to look before you buy anything – some of our picks of the best TVs overall and the best TVs under £1000 are in there, as well as great sets for cheaper.
• Browse all Curry's giant TV sale
Though Currys is calling it a clearance sale, it's not all older stuff they want rid of: the list is actually full of new TVs released in the last few months, as the new models all try to elbow their way to the front of the 2020 TV queue by shifting prices to undercut each other.
The range of stuff included is huge, from 32 inches up to 75 inches, and includes OLED TVs, QLED TVs, LG NanoCell TVs and most other technologies you could possibly be interested in.
At the Currys sale page, you can narrow down by size, brand, technology or anything else might want to filter, so it's easy to whittle down from the big list to something more focused, but we've also picked some of our favourites here:
LG 43UN80006LC 43-inch 4K TV | Save £100 | Now £449 at Currys
This TV brings some great high-end features in a compact package. The crucial parts are that it include advanced AI-based processing so that anything you watch looks good on the 4K screen, even if it's just something you're streaming in HD or even SD resolution. And speaking of streaming, it includes LG's webOS smart TV platform, which is one of the best in the business for being easy to use and coming with a huge range of streaming services built in. You can even control the set using Alexa or Google Assistant, and it has special directional sound capabilities, so you get a bit more of a 3D sense than in your average set.View Deal
LG OLED55B9 55-inch OLED TV | Save £201 | Now £1,098 at Currys
Read our LG B9 review for the full low-down, but basically this is high-level OLED performance for less, and it doesn't skimp on other features either. It supports every next-gen gaming feature – including 120fps support – thanks to HDMI 2.1, so it's totally future proof, and has excellent image processing so everything you watch takes full advantage of what OLED can do. Dolby Vision HDR means that colours are rich, and it handled cinematic contrast with the best of them. Again, LG's super-smart webOS platform is here.View Deal
Hisense 65U7QFTUK 65-inch QLED TV | Save £500 | Now £999 at Currys
New for 2020, this is one of Hisense's most premium TVs, and when you remember that this company's whole thing is maximum bang for buck, you can probably imagine just how much visual bang we're talking here. Quantum Dot screen tech gives it lush, vivid colours, with a direct array backlight making it bright for HDR, just like all the best flagship LED TVs. It even supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ advanced HDR formats, which is not common at all. This would be an impressive spec sheet if this were a smaller TV for this price, to get all this in a huge 65-inch screen for under £1000 is just wild. It's a giant bargain for a big screen.View Deal
Sony Bravia KD75XG8096BU 75-inch TV | Save £201.02 | Now £998.97 at Currys
Now, if you want a giant bargain for a giant screen, here you go. 75-inch TVs very rarely drop to three figures, and especially not with Sony's pedigree attached. Sony's image processing is famously good, as is its upscaling of lower-than-4K content, which is vital on a screen this big. It all means that if you fancy a colossal set that handles sport and action really well, this could be your deal of the year.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q90T QLED 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £1699 at Currys
Didn't we just declare this to be the best 4K LCD TV of 2020 in our Samsung Q90T review? Yes, yes we did. And that was with a much higher price! So you can imagine just how strongly we recommend it for this price. This is around twice as bright as even the best OLED TVs, and has highly local dimming of its backlight to deep contrast, meaning that it can do astounding things with HDR movies and TV. Samsung's latest-gen processing is also fantastic, keeping everything ultra-crisp no matter whether it was 4K when it started or not. It's packed with future-proof connection tech, and the smart platform is really strong too. If you want a TV to keep you in top image quality for years and years, and in a size suitable for most living rooms, it's perfect.View Deal
