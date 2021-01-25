When browsing for new office chairs on Amazon you might think Sihoo who? But this lesser-known brand actually makes tonnes of great office chairs and the Sihoo ergonomic office chair has a look of designer chairs ten times the price.

With an ergonomic design and mesh back, it’s not only designed to look good, but to be comfortable too. There are heaps of ways to adjust to make sure your posture is correct at home, while the breathable mesh back is supportive and also makes small offices look larger, which is handy if your office is actually a make-shift nook in the spare bedroom, for example.

Thanks to the competitive price point, this chair is designed to be as easy on your wallet as your back, and you can compare its spec with designer brands in our best office chairs guide, or, if you're looking for something to game in, then the best gaming chair guide.

Sihoo’s offering is a great choice for people who don’t want to invest too much into working from home at the moment, but still want a chair that looks good and feels great.

Sihoo ergonomic office chair review: Features

The stand-out feature of the Sihoo ergonomic office chair is its breathable mesh back. You usually only find this on much more expensive designer offerings, making it look more like one from Herman Miller than an obscure brand on Amazon – at first glance, at least.

The mesh fabric and is perfect for people who get stressed and a bit sweaty when meeting deadlines, as the air can circulate through all the little holes. If this is you, it’s probably a much better choice than faux leather, for example. The mesh back also means that it’s rather good for playing exciting games on your computer – not that you’d ever do that within working hours, of course.

(Image credit: Sihoo)

We don’t need to tell you how important it is to maintain decent posture during the working day, and this chair can be adjusted in five different ways so you can find the most comfortable seating position to keep you focused and comfortable. For example, the back support, headrest and armrests are adjustable, as it’s the height and tilt of the chair.

There’s also a padded seat with a W-shaped design to keep you sitting centrally and maintaining good posture. The edge of the seat also has a waterfall front, which ensures minimum pressure on your legs, which is handy if you spend a lot of time glued to your computer screen.

While the finish shows this is not a designer chair up close, it offers great looks and features at a reasonable price and comes with a three-year warranty, so even if you decide to continue working from home after the pandemic passes, it should still be in good condition and offering plenty of comfort.

Sihoo ergonomic office chair review: User reviews

We could review the Sihoo ergonomic office chair, but that would be one back, one bum, and one body type reviewing it, which isn't very useful. So instead, we're taking a look at the reviews on Amazon, to get a general overview of the Sihoo ergonomic office chair.

Overall, three-quarters of people have given this chair five stars on Amazon, which is pretty impressive, but some owners even credit it with helping their back problems.

(Image credit: Sihoo)

The chair scores really highly on comfort, with one user writing: “Sometimes I sit on it to watch TV too because it’s the most comfortable seat in the house now.” However, some people find its lumber support a little aggressive! “Its main problem is that it can't be retracted far enough out, so you constantly feel it pressing against your lower back even on the minimum setting,” one person writes, also complaining that the support is pretty hard with only a thin layer of foam, making it uncomfortable. Although this user is the minority, it might be better to pick a different model if a lot of lumbar support bothers you.

Generally, lots of users recommend this chair because it can be adjusted to suit their working style. “The adjustability on it is almost limitless,” a user gushes . However, a few people have complained that the chair can sink and it becomes harder to adjust the height over time. Most people agree though that the chair is easy to assemble by two people and it comes with good instructions and spare nuts and bolts , which is a nice touch.

When it comes to price, the vast majority of owners think the Sihoo ergonomic office chair is good value for money. “I've sat in more expensive chairs similar to this price and this chair doesn't seem too far behind. It's definitely worth the extra cash over the basic task chairs you'll find everywhere,” says one customer . But while it looks great, some people say it doesn’t feel premium quality, which is fair enough “as it’s not a premium price.”

Should you buy the Sihoo ergonomic office chair?

If you’re looking for an office chair that has designer looks, but lacks the high price tag, this might be the chair for you. Sure, it doesn’t quite feel like a Herman Miller, but who can tell on Zoom anyway? The mesh back is perfect for anyone with a stressful job, or who simply has a small office to work from, as seeing through the chair gives the impression of more space. If you like the idea of a comfortable chair that can be adjusted to the nth degree, this is a great buy, with the added bonus that it will be as easy on your wallet as your back.

