Top 7 best road bikes we expect to see at Rouleur Classic LDN

Rouleur Classic will put some of the best in class bikes on display and we collected the top 7 best road bikes we here at T3 can't wait to lay our eyes upon.

Rouleur Classic LDN, the world’s finest cycling exhibition, is returning to London's Victoria House this October and it's shaping up to be the best edition of this show to date, displaying – among other things – the industry’s most stunning bicycles over three days.

This year’s show features the inaugural Panaracer Gravel Gallery as well as a host of Grand Tour winning bikes and some of the industry’s most high tech electric bicycles.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to rub shoulders with cycling’s superstars including Tour de France winners and British cycling legends like Greg Lemond and Lizzie Deignan.

Below are the best road bikes we are looking forward to see in the flesh at the exhibition.

Titici Gravel – Luca Di Maggio x Titici

• Luca Di Maggio's page on Titici

A collaboration with Italian artist Luca Di Maggio has produced this stunning paint job for Titici’s premium Flexy F-GR02, a gravel build which possesses P.A.T technology to lessen vibrations by nearly 20%.

Offering the versatility of either 700c or 650b sized wheels, this bike not only catches the eye for its looks thanks to Di Maggio’s work but also its robust performance across tarmac and the varied terrain of trails and dirt/gravel tracks.

Its geometry retains the comfort required to explore the world however you wish, while the innate rigidity allows for immediate power transfer and acceleration when in pursuit of your best.

Wilier Cento 10 Hybrid

• The Cento10 on Wilier's website

Total integration, the stand-out feature of the new Wilier Cento 10 Hybrid electric bicycle launched this year. This pedal-assist racing bicycle is built for speed and comfort through its aerodynamic design and full internal cable system giving as smooth a finish as possible.

From the integrated Albarda handlebar, through to the downtube-housed battery and slim, aero lines drawn straight from the brand’s flagship racing model, the Cento 10 Hybrid wants to go fast.

The brand has incorporated the popular Ebikemotion hub motor configuration which provides up to an addition 250 Watts of power on the road, paired with an iWoc control unit integrated into the carbon handlebar.

An overall weight of 10.5kg makes this bicycle the lightest production electric bicycle on the market, expanding the possibilities of adventure through the resulting battery charge saved by the reduced weight.

Pinarello Dogma F12

• The Dogma F12 on Pinarello's website

A familiar sight at the biggest races of the season, ridden to multiple victories by Team Ineos, the Pinarello Dogma F12 seeks to build upon Pinarello’s already great reputation, providing diverse gains from aerodynamics and further integration.

Having improved the lateral stiffness of the build by 10%, there is no increased weight, rather a better production of power made possible. The choice of grand tour champions, the pedigree of this bike is under no questioning, having secured the most prestigious win of the year in 2019; Le Tour de France. Alongside other Team Ineos Grand Tour winning bikes will be this yellow edition model, ridden by Egan Bernal to victory at this year’s Tour de France.

Cervélo Aspero Gravel Bike

• The Aspero on Cervelo's website

Explore off-road. The world having grown ever larger in what can be explored by bike, the Cervélo Aspero is a gravel bike which is not just an enabler, but also a performer. With the burgeoning gravel cycling scene having been the catalyst for new ranges of bikes inspired by comfort and versatility, the Aspero leads the way when it comes to adding performance and speed into the mix.

With the belief in valuing the basics, Cervélo have designed the Aspero to offer immense control at high speed when tackling rapidly contrasting terrain, even taking into account how wheel size affects handling in such situations. With a nod to its WorldTour cycling expertise, the Cervélo Aspero’s stiffness provides brilliant power transfer and rapid responsiveness to achieve top speed.

Ribble Endurace SLe

• The Ribble Endurance SLe on Ribble's website

Ribble continues its resurgence as an industry leading bicycle brand and pushes the boundaries in the electric market with what, until the recent introduction of Wilier’s latest model, stood as the world’s lightest electric bicycle - the Endurace SLe. Tipping the scales at just 11kg, the Endurace SLe has already been endorsed by former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Sean Yates, now a Ribble ambassador.

At first look you’d be forgiven for missing the internal motor system, with a sleek downtube concealed battery and hub-based Ebikemotion motor system used. With its low weight and geometry that bridges the gap between aggressive and comfortable positions - as the name suggests, riding the Endurace SLe is made easier and fun, without without power assist.

Paired with Ribble’s updated CustomColour program, the bike can now be made yours in your own personalised custom design.

Colnago E64

• The E64 on Colgano's website

A brand known for Italian heritage and historical success in the professional peloton, Colnago has added an electric version of its flagship C64 bike to the range. Weighing just 12kg, the E64 houses a hidden Ebikemotion hub motor system which features a neatly placed battery in the downtube of the full carbon monocoque frame, connected to a hub-based motor.

The Ebikemotion system, with three levels of assist controlled via the handlebar mount, puts out an additional 250 Watts of assistance. Based on the same race geometry as its C64 sibling used by pro team UAE Team Emirates, this electric bicycle continues the evolution of e-bikes in looking just like their mechanical counterparts.

SCOTT Addict RC Pro

• The Addict RC Pro on SCOTT's website

Whether sprinting out of the final corner to the line or pushing over the summit to make the winning move, this versatile bike offers high performance throughout your ride, whatever your ambitions might be.

Disc brakes set the foundations for the ability to ride aggressively, while a geometry informed by WorldTour pro team Mitchelton-SCOTT, provides an advantageous position without compromising on comfort; resulting in a responsive and fast ride that tips the scales at just over 7kg.