This Samsung soundbar is half price – now just $129 in this Prime Day-beating deal!

This Samsung Dolby soundbar deal at Best Buy gets you a big stereo bar with subwoofer upgrade

TV and home theater are featuring heavily in this year's best Prime Day deals, especially for the high-end stuff. But hidden among the latest Best Buy deals is this low-price jewel from Samsung, which gives you a big, powerhouse stereo soundbar upgrade for just $129 – that's half price!

Buy Samsung 2.1ch 290W Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $259 now just $129 at Best Buy

The soundbar is packed with power, giving far punchier sound than built-in TV speakers can manage. That will help in everything from delicate speech – which will stand out from soundtracks better – to booming explosions, which will rock the room thanks to the included subwoofer. That sub connects to the soundbar totally wirelessly too, so you can position it anywhere without a trailing cable.

At 34 inches wide, the soundbar is perfect for smaller TVs – 43 inches up to 55 inches should suit it well.

One really great touch is that it has HDMI passthrough, meaning that it can connect to your TV over HDMI-ARC, but you won't lose one of your precious HDMI ports by hooking it up. There's a HDMI input on the soundbar, so you can plug a device into there, and it will still end up at the TV.

The soundbar supports Dolby Audio – not Dolby Atmos at this price, no surprise, but it means you'll get great quality from your movies and TV. 

