This great Sony Xperia 5 deal offers a free PS4, Call of Duty and top Sony wireless earbuds

Even though the PS4 is now entering its twilight years, its still the fourth-best-selling console of all time. With PS5 just around the corner this year, there's never been a better time to take advantage of the glut of discount PS4 deals on offer in the January sales.

This amazing deal on EE, found via the Carphone Warehouse, is one of the best we've ever seen. If you're in the market for a new phone, you can snap up the excellent Sony Xperia 5 packed with 125GB of data and receive a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling, true wireless earbuds.

On top of that, you'll also receive a free PS4 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundled in. All this is available for just £46.00 per month, with only £9.99 upfront: a frankly ridiculous amount of value. Check out the deal in full below:

PS4 bundle with Sony Xperia 5 (with 125GB data) and Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones | now £46.00 per month and £9.99 upfront with Carphone Warehouse

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. With an upfront cost of just under £10, the gaming hardware (the PS4 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and five-star wireless earbuds are absolutely free, not to mention the stonking 125GB data that comes with the phone contract. View Deal

If you pick up the console you'll get 500GB storage space, enough to handle the latest PS4 games and demos available from the PlayStation Network online. Even though it's not as powerful as the hefty PS4 Pro, casual gamers will find the bog-standard PS4 more than enough to suit their needs and create a "home entertainment hub" so to speak.

The Xperia 5 features a "crisp and vibrant" tall 21:9 aspect-ratio display perfect for watching movies on. A great camera and stellar battery performance rounds out the phone, so whatever your needs, Sony has you covered. The huge amount of data you'll receive with the phone is just the icing on the cake,

But if you've been looking at the phone as a buying prospect, you'll already know this, and if you want a PS4 over an Xbox you'll already be aware of the amazing PS-exclusive titles on offer, like God of War, Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn. The big surprise in this deal is the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds.

(Image credit: Sony)

In our review, we said the five-star buds were "a real rival to AirPods and Powerbeats Pro" with adaptive noise cancelling technology and top notch audio performance. You'll need to purchase the Xperia 5 and PS4 bundle deal, then follow Carphone Warehouse's instructions to claim your free earbuds.

However, this deal is only on while the site's PS4 and WF-1000XM3 stocks last, which means you might only have a few days to take advantage of this excellent deal. What are you waiting for?

