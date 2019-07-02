This $14.99 Amazon Echo is an early Prime Day bargain

Amazon Prime Day doesn't start until Monday July 15 but someone at the company didn't get the memo because the Amazon Echo Input just became available for its lowest price ever.

Usually retailing for $34.99, and occasionally dropping down to $19.99, as of today you can order the Echo Input for just $14.99, saving a sweet $20.00.

That special deal is time-limited according to Amazon and you'll need to be a Prime Member to be able to take advantage of it. If you're not already a Prime member you can get a free 30-day trial using the link below, which means it will still be valid over the July 15 and July 16 Prime Day period so you'll be able to snap up even more awesome deals like this one before your trial runs out.

The Echo Input is a very cool device that turns pretty much any existing speaker into an Alexa-powered smart speaker. Simply connect it to the speaker using a 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth and then you can ask Alexa to tell you the weather forecast, read the news or stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more.

Echo Input | Normally $34.99 | You pay $14.99

This is the cheapest price that we have EVER seen the Echo Input going for and we can't really imagine it being any cheaper on Prime Day itself. Amazon says this is a "time-limited deal" but doesn't say when the deal ends, so you might want to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer.View Deal

If you're more about Google Home smart speakers than Amazon Echo speakers, then you'll be pleased to know that right now Walmart has a sale on a number of Google Home speakers and Nest cameras.

We've also detailed more current Amazon Echo prices below.