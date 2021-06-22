These T3 Award-winning wireless earbuds are the Prime Day headphones deal I'd buy

There are lots of great headphones offers among the best Prime Day deals this year, and we've highlighted top Prime Day headphones deals all with over 40% off… but the ones I'd spend my money on actually don't have such a big discount, though their quality and some money off makes them the golden bargain in my book.

They're Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1+, which are now £99.95 at Amazon UK (instead of £129.95). These true wireless in-ear buds just won 'Best Value Headphones' at the T3 Awards 2021, because they offer astounding and accurate sound for such a great price, and are really comfortable to wear.

In our full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, we said "If you don’t want to spend huge amounts of cash on a pair of wireless earbuds, and you are someone who really cares about audio quality, then you won’t get much better than the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ … What makes them so good? Incredible audio reproduction, a long-lasting battery and a sleek in-depth app that gives you tonnes of control over the sound." They immediately found their way to the top of our best cheap headphones guide.

There are plenty of cheaper wireless earbuds available right now, and if you were tempted by the Sennheiser CX 400BT for £79 (saving £90) then I wouldn't blame you one bit. But the Melomania are the buds for me.

Partly it's down to the size of the case – I really prefer buds with a smaller case that doesn't bulge out in your pocket, and Cambridge Audio has kept its case slimline when competitors tend to let the size run away with them a bit.

Partly it's the long battery life and app that comes with lots of useful extra features, including sound adjustment.

But mostly it's the audio quality. They're powerful without feeling overblown. Delicate without feeling thin. As our review says: "You can hear every detail in music with instruments while electronic beats sounded undistorted and dramatic. Across all genres, the music was balanced, coming across as the artist intended."

That's why, even though there are deals to be had that look like bigger bargains, the Melomania 1+ are the smart place to put your earbuds money to my mind.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ True Wireless Earbuds | RRP: £119.95 | Now: £99.95 | Save: £20 (17%) at Amazon UK

The wireless earbuds haven't been out for long, meaning this is the cheapest we've ever seen them! In their short lives, they found their way right to the top of our rankings of the best earbuds in their price range. 50 years of hi-fi experience went into making them, and they sound glorious as a result. The nine-hour battery like (plus 36 in the case), aptX support, great app features and slimline case design don't hurt either.View Deal

Today's best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus deals Amazon Prime Day deals: see all the best offers right here. ends in 01 days 22 hrs 46 mins 14 secs Reduced Price Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+... Amazon Prime $139.95 $119.95 View Deal Check out more deals at Amazon

