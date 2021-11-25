These are the best Black Friday Yeti deals right now

Yeti products are known for their bold colors, unique design and excellent cooling. From the giant trunk coolers to the handy coffee mugs, Yeti gear is in demand but it comes at a price.

Calling it reassuringly expensive is an understatement but they really are worth the investment. That's why when it comes to Black Friday, finding Yeti products discounted is a very good thing.

Not only do these insulated items make great outdoor accessories for your next camping trip or tailgate, they also make for excellent gifts for the holidays. I know I'd never be disappointed receiving something with that logo on – from the stylish Boomer dog bowl to the Hopper Portable Cooler.

While not all Yeti products are on sale right now, these are some of the best deals we've found online. Don't forget to check out our best Black Friday deals hub for all the best prices right now and the upcoming Cyber Monday deals too.

Best Black Friday Yeti deals right now

Yeti Tundra 45 cooler: was $437, now $299.98 at Amazon Yeti Tundra 45 cooler: was $437, now $299.98 at Amazon

Save $137 (31%) on this 45-quart cooler. It features up to 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation to keep ice from melting and can hold up to 26 cans of your favorite beverage. It comes in a wide range of colors but only the white and Desert Tan models are discounted right now.

Yeti Rambler 14oz mug: was $39.78, now $29.98 at Amazon Yeti Rambler 14oz mug: was $39.78, now $29.98 at Amazon

Save $9.80 (25%) on this 14oz mug. It's vacuum insulated, so it will keep your cold beverages icy cold, or your coffee nice and hot for hours. The lid seals with magnets too for easy opening and closing. Discounts are available on a whole range of colors, from this aquifer blue to harvest red.