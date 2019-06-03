The winner of Best Home Gym Equipment at the T3 Awards 2019 is Wattbike Atom

Continuing the sporty theme of the T3 Awards 2019 so far, our next winner – Wattbike Atom, for the 2nd year running – is for Best Home Gym Equipment. Unlike most of the categories, this is our overall favourite from the following 'best of' guides, making victory quite an achievement.

Wattbike has long been a force to be reckoned with in the pro bike training market. The more recent Atom brings its expertise to the home – and the mighty Atom puts up enough resistance to test all but the most elite cyclists.

The Wattbike Atom is built like a battleship and packed with tech that allows cyclists to monitor their power output across the bike's full range of 0-3760 Watts with a margin for error of just ±2%. That is seriously good.

With that power and accuracy, plus 22 gears, ultra-realistic pedalling action, saddle and handlebars, and Zwift compatibility, Wattbike's Atom might be the ultimate MAMIL's gadget. However, it's also ideal for anyone seeking a hardcore home cardio workout (and an extremely hardcore 'leg day', on its highest settings).

You can't even compare the Wattbike to most home exercise bikes; when it comes to build quality, challenge level and realism, it's leagues ahead. Think of it as like having a turbo trainer, but without needing to dismantle your actual bike to use it.

It's no longer necessary for a product to be brand new to win a T3 Award, and so Wattbike picks up its second gong, after triumphing in 2018. It says something that a whole year has passed, and even though the more lifestyle-orientated Peloton has launched in the UK, Wattbike is still our favourite home gym equipment.

• Buy Wattbike Atom for £1,599 direct from Wattbike