The 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 upgrades that have my anticipation at DEFCON 1

For anyone who is a regular reader of T3.com then you'll know that I've been following the development of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for months now – and got really excited about what I was reading.

Indeed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks like the best foldable phone for me and will serve my need to have one of the best Android phones on the market, combining flagship grade hardware with awesome portability, 5G connectivity and huge amounts of style.

And now, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets FCC certification (opens in new tab) and makes a big jump toward becoming real, my anticipation has just ramped up to a DEFCON 1 (opens in new tab) level of intensity. I'm reaching for my wallet and already determining which colourway and variant I'm going to opt for.

Why am I so enthused? Really, it is these 3 upgrades over the already excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which I have previously professed my awe of, that have me most enthused for the new folding phone.

1. A better, less creasing screen

Ok, this is huge. One of the biggest complaints I've heard from reviewers of all folding phones to date is that the crease in the screen where it folds is visible and annoying.

Well, as we've previously reported on here at T3, it looks like Samsung has this issue in mind and has noticeably reduced the amount that the crease is visible on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The dream is a folding phone with no visible crease, and while I don't think the Flip 4 will deliver that, I do think it will be an improvement over Flip 3 and make the crease less noticeable. Exciting!

2. A rapid new flagship processor

But as much as a crease reduction is exciting, the fact that the Flip 4 is going to come packing the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor has me even more enthused.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as equipped in Samsung's current flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has not has good reviews and benchmark scores have been disappointing – especially compared to Apple Silicon, which leads the way right now by a comfortable margin in terms of mobile processors.

But early word in the phone rumor mill is that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 fixes this underwhelming performance and that leads me to have confidence that the Flip 4 will be a pocket rocket of a folding phone. Power!

3. A bigger battery with faster charging

With all that power comes extra need for a battery that can deliver, and I'm very enthused to read (opens in new tab) that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to not only come with a 3,700mAh battery (that's a 400mAh upgrade over the Z Flip 3) but that the battery will also support 25W charging.

That ability to charge faster (the Z Flip 3 could only charge at 15W) is really important, as when I do want to charge my phone I want to do it quickly, and not be waiting round for hours.

Don't get me wrong, 25W is still markedly down on the fastest charging phones on the market, but it instils confidence that the Z Flip 4 won't have an issue with charging speeds. It will work well with my hectic, on the go lifestyle.

Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G?

There's some really tidy offers on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G right now, in advance of the new handset being unveiled, so if you like the idea of a top-rated foldable phone for cheap then take a look at today's best prices.