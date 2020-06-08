T3 Awards 2020: Hoka One One Carbon X takes gold in the running shoes category

Running is becoming everyone‘s favourite pastime in recent times and the best running shoes are more in demand than ever. In the last year, there have been many running shoes that made people talk, like the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, but the one that‘s emerged as the winner in the T3 Awards 2020 is none other than the amazing Hoka One One Carbon X.

The competition between the world’s finest running shoes is fierce, with immense pressure on running shoe manufacturers to come up with the newest and best technologies that propels runners forward. The latest trend is high stack shoes with an integrated carbon plate in the midsole: this combination makes landing soft and reduces energy loss by converting it to forward momentum.

The Hoka One One Carbon X is one of these carbon-enhanced running shoes and what sets it apart from the competition is the unique blend of great price, comfort and the additional technology that makes it even leaner and faster than the rest.

The upper is made out of a single layer mesh that provides loads of ventilation without being too restrictive. The comfort and durability is further enhanced by the embroidered reinforcements around the heel and the lateral side of the foot. The tongue is gusseted and spreads the pressure from the laces evenly across the top of your foot.

Underfoot is where the magic happens. Hoka One One is famous for its chunky midsoles – just look at the Hoka One One TenNine – and with the Carbon X, they hit the nail on the head and found the right height that won't make feel like you're running in stilettos. The Profly X foam is soft yet propulsive and fully utilises the Hoka One One's signature Mate-rocker technology. The carbon plate puts a spring in your feet without the feeling that you are being made faster artificially.

And the Hoka One One Carbon X does all this for a very reasonable price too: in the UK, the shoes sell for a mere £160. Compare that to the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%'s £240, Brooks Hyperion Elite's £210 or the Saucony Endorphin Pro's £190 price tag and you'll see why the Carbon X came out on top in this battle.

