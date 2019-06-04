T3 Awards 2019: the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus wins our top Phone Award

Of all the T3 Awards 2019, our Best Phone Award is consistently one of the most fiercely contested, with phone makers from around the world pitting a series of powerhouse devices against each other.

And this year the competition was among the strongest we've ever seen, which is why the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus emerging out as victor is such a truly remarkable achievement.

After all, this really was an incredible battle this year, with Huawei's Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro, as well as Apple's flagship iPhone XS Max really pushing the S10 Plus to its limit in terms of hardware, features and overall ecosystem.

In the end, though, the 5-star awesomeness that is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus won the day, with the judges unable to look past one of the most complete, feature-packed packages they'd ever seen in a smartphone. There's a reason why the S10 Plus now sits right at the top of T3's authoritative best phones guide.

From the S10 Plus's phenomenal build quality, to its expansive 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, and onto its astounding 1TB of built-in storage, the phone just kills hardware and performance-wise. While neat features like live focus images from the front-facing camera and an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor constantly remind you of just how special the device in your hand really is.

A worthy winner of the Best Phone Award at the T3 Awards 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will appeal to phone enthusiasts the world over.

Full shortlist: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Apple iPhone XS Max, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei P30 Pro.