T3 Awards 2019: Philips Hue wins our prestigious top Connected Lighting Award

Smart home lighting is one of the most innovative tech markets right now, with a plethora of intelligent bulbs, strips, lights and hubs to control them all really empowering people to illuminate their homes just as they see fit.

And, in 2019, the foremost smart lighting system on the market according to T3's expert judges is Philips Hue, which we're here pleased to confirm has won the T3 Awards 2019 Best Connected Lighting Award.

This year the judges just couldn't overlook the incredible breadth of the Philips Hue smart lighting ecosystem, with lights for every use and location, as well as its ability to be scaled up or down with ease.

Indeed, by offering an affordable way in to the Hue smart lighting ecosystem, with products like the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting LED Starter Kit allowing users to kick start a home's smart lighting system for not much money, the platform is very approachable.

While that kit's ability to then have extra lights (and a remarkably wide variety) introduced to it under the control of the same Hue Bridge hub, allowing as much or a little bespoke expansion as the user wants, means that it a long-term smart lighting solution, too.

On review T3 bestowed a full 5 stars on Philips Hue before concluding that it is "the most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need. The polished app and wide range of third-party integrations add to the appeal too."

And, with the T3 Awards 2019 Best Connected Lighting Award now tucked in its belt, too, Philips Hue just got even easier to recommend.

Full shortlist: Philips Hue, Lifx, Hive Active Lights, TP-Link Smart Light Bulb, Xiaomi Mi LED Bulb.

