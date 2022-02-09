Super Bowl TV deal knocks $330 off the TCL 70” 4K TV at Best Buy

In preparation for the Super Bowl this Sunday, many sites and stores have been slashing their prices on their TV lines. Best Buy is one of the go-to destinations to shop for cheap TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl, like this great discount on the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV.

This week, you can get the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV at just $499.99, saving you $330 on this smart Android TV at Best Buy.

View the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV deal at Best Buy

Getting a 70-inch TV for $500 is a real steal, and it’s all you need if you want to go big for cheap this Super Bowl Sunday. TCL is a very reliable brand and its 4K HD resolution enhances every detail, so you can feel totally immersed in the game.

If you want to update your TV before the Super Bowl, click the link above to view this great TCL deal from Best Buy. For more details on the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV, keep reading.

TCL 70” Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

The TCL 4-Series 70” 4K Android TV delivers ultra HD picture quality for enhanced detail – even for an LCD display. The size of the screen is truly unbeatable and if you love to stream movies, TV shows, games and apps, the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV is a great option. Complete with Google Assistant, Chromecast and Clear Motion Index 120.

Why you should buy the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV

If you love your TVs big, this 70-inch screen from TCL gives you an intense and immersive viewing experience, ideal for game day. The TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV may run on an LCD display, but it offers ultra HD picture quality, clarity and detail.

The TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV is a smart Android TV and comes with endless entertainment from thousands of streaming apps with access to over 700,000 movies and series. If you’re a gamer, you can connect your console to the TCL 4-Series 70” 4K TV and stream and play your games on a wide quality screen. With Google Assistant, you can easily control your smart home and with Chromecast built-in, you can cast anything from your Android or iOS device to the big screen.