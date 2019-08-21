Spider-Man PS4 is getting an all-new edition, and it could mean HUGE discounts

Unsurprisingly, one of the most critically lauded video games of the last few years, Marvel Spider-Man, is set to get a Game Of The Year edition. For those who don't know, the blockbuster game, which was developed by Ratchet and Clank and Sunset Overdrive creators Insomniac Games, has been a massive success for Sony. So much so, that the Japanese gaming giant has bought the studio to develop future games exclusively for its PS4 and, presumably, PlayStation 5 consoles.

But what about your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? Well, Amazon UK accidentally shared a listing for a Game Of The Year edition for Marvel Spider-Man with the release date of September 4, 2019.

With no cover artwork posted with the listing, it's difficult to deduce exactly what will make the Game Of The Year distinct from the standard edition of the game. However, it seems extremely likely we'll see the The City That Never Sleeps DLC package bundled with the original game. This £15.99 downloadable extra contains three exclusive story chapters.

The game has also received a slew of updates with improvements and free costumes since its initial launch. Most recently, the game was updated with a new playable Spider-Man suit inspired by the one in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is currently playing in cinemas worldwide.

It's unclear exactly how up-to-date the Game Of The Year edition will be – and whether some of these extras will have to be included as downloaded codes. After all, the original game and DLC total well over 70GB of data – quite a bit more Blu-Ray discs can handle.

But perhaps most excitingly, the launch of a new version of the superhero epic means the original DLC-less Spider-Man is likely to see some impressive discounts. Since the amazing deal in Amazon's Prime Day sales, the game hasn't dropped to the same brilliant levels again. But that could all change with a new edition of the title... and Black Friday 2019 looming large on the horizon.

The leaked Game Of The Year edition appeared just as the GamesCom tradeshow kicks into gear. The annual four-day event, which is currently taking place in Cologne, Germany, will likely bring a slew of news around games coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months. And if the latest whispers are accurate, these could be some of the last titles coming to the current crop of consoles before the launch of the hotly-anticipated Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox: Project Scarlett next year.