Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is FREE on PS4 for one weekend only, here's how to get it

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare might just be one of the most anticipated games of the year. The first-person shooter is a reboot of the best-selling franchise that broke sales records with the likes of Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Black Ops. The game, which is being developed by Infinity Ward, doesn't launch until October 25, 2019 on PS4 and Xbox One.

However, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to exclusively test out an early version of the title for free this weekend. Unfortunately, you won't be able to test out the campaign missions – which feature the return of fan favourite Captain Price. Instead, PS4 players will be able to try an all-new online multiplayer mode called "Gunfight".

Unlike the traditional multiplayer experience you might be expecting from Call Of Duty, which includes in-depth menus that allow for deep weapon customisation, Gunfight is about adapting to unpredictable loadouts and thinking on your feet in the fast-paced, intimate 2v2 maps.

According to the developer, "First team to win five rounds secures victory. The catch is each team begins a given round with a 'random' weapon loadout. Infinity Ward has curated a wide range of loadouts, from pistol and rocket launcher combos to scoped shotguns.

"You never know what you’re going to get, so quick thinking and fast reflexes are rewarded. The opposing team starts with the same loadout, which makes predicting enemy strategies crucial."

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The free-to-play demo will include five close-quarters maps, including two never-before-played – Docks and Speedball. King, Pine, and Stack will also feature.

PlayStation 4 owners will be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight mode from August 23 to 25, 2019. Best of all? You don't even need to be a PS Plus subscriber to login and test out the new multiplayer mode.

Just check the PS Store on Friday August 23, 2019 to get access.

If you're already sold on the idea of a dark, grittier reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise that eliminates the future-gazing drones, jet-boots, and other gadgetry found in the 2065 setting used in Black Ops III and the like, the game is already available to pre-order. Getting in the queue early means you'll get the title on the day it's released, delivered straight to your door.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4 | Amazon UK

Amazon has an exclusive version of the feverishly-anticipated game, which offers early access to the beta version of the title when you've pre-ordered the title. So you'll be able to play sooner than anyone else. It's also a pretty solid price for the game, which helps too.View Deal

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare | Xbox One | Amazon UK

Xbox One owners are already missing out on the early access to Gunfight in August, so surely they want to grab the same early access to the beta version of the title from the Amazon exclusive too, right?View Deal

The announcement around the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight alpha comes as the GamesCom tradeshow kicks into gear. The annual four-day event, which takes place in Cologne, Germany, will likely bring a slew of news around games coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months. And if the latest whispers are accurate, these could be some of the last titles coming to the current crop of consoles before the launch of the hotly-anticipated Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox: Project Scarlett next year.