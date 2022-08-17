Sony Xperia 1 IV suddenly looks like an even more appealing Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone thinking of upgrading to one of the best Android phones on the market right now in August 2022 should now, more than ever, take a look at the Sony Xperia 1 IV.

That's because, as announced on Sony's official press centre (opens in new tab), the Sony Xperia 1 IV has just being awarded the prestigious EISA Multimedia Smartphone of the year award.

EISA, for those not in the know, is the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, which have been active for over 40 years. EISA's purpose is to highlight expertise in imaging and sound technology, so if you win an EISA award then you've done something very right in these areas.

Speaking on just why the Sony Xperia 1 IV Android phone has won its top mobile award this year, EISA says that:

"Sony’s multi-talented smartphone impresses from the outset thanks to its modern, sleek design and the robust glass finish of its display and rear side chassis sides but it’s what users are getting from the inside that’s even more attractive. The Xperia 1 IV features the first ever continuous optical zoom camera system on a smartphone, with moving lenses 85-125mm on the telephoto camera and advanced 120fps read-out image sensor(s) on all lenses. It realises the new standard for professional shooting, either with photography or 4K HDR 120fps video recording. A high-power Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 5000mAh battery round out the specification of what is truly the multimedia king among smartphones."

Here at T3.com we agree with this commentary, and call out these top-shelf features and hardware in our detailed Sony Xperia 1 IV review.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Xperia 1 IV is a hi-tech monster of an Android phone

This EISA award backs up what we've been saying since the phone's launch, if you want an Android phone with state-of-the-art tech in terms of screen, cameras and audio playback, then the Sony Xperia 1 IV is a brilliant choice.

Sony Xperia phones remain nowhere near as mainstream as, say, the best Samsung Galaxy phones are, but the Japanese maker continues to push out handsets with truly excellent hardware suites.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV doesn't just crush it in terms of A/V, either, with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in partnership with a whopping 12GB of RAM granting it laptop-beating power and performance.

Throw in a large 5,000mAh battery and space for up to 1.26GB of storage (256GB internal with support for up to a 1TB microSD card), and it's easy to see why this phone is so impressive and well received.

And, well, this EISA award for best multimedia smartphone, has just made the Sony Xperia 1 IV even more appealing.