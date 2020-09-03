Scale technical mountains with ease in the Adidas Terrex Speed LD trail running shoes

Adidas is not only one the best running shoes manufacturer but the German brand can also produce some pretty capable trail running shoes too. Adidas' Terrex sub-brand has been a fan favourite among trail runners and hikers for a number of years and the Adidas Terrex Speed LD is a good example why.

The Adidas Terrex Speed LD is among the best trail running shoes and offers excellent traction, a comfortable upper and not the least good looks for a reasonable price. How often can you get the latest Terrex trail running shoes for under £100? The Adidas Terrex Speed LD can be bought at sportsshoes.com for £79.95. That's a bargain for such capable shoes!

Should you buy the Adidas Terrex Speed LD trail running shoes

There are three Adidas Terrex Speed shoes available: the standard Speed is the lightest of the latest trail running shoes drop from Terrex and weighs a mere 225/210 grams (mens/womens). The Speed GTX model is heavier, more expensive and also waterproof so if you like to splash around in puddles, the GTX version will work best for you.

And finally, there is the Adidas Terrex Speed LD which according to Adidas is "made for those who just want to go fast and hammer up mountains with high performance". The Speed LD sits in the goldilocks-zone in between the other Speed models: it is sturdier and provides more traction than the Speed but also cheaper and more flexible than the Speed GTX.

What really makes the Adidas Terrex Speed LD shine is the Continental rubber outsole that provides superior grip on all surfaces. The technical lugs grip into the earth making sure you're sure-footed even on wet and slippery terrain. The three cutouts on the outsole help reduce weight without compromising grip efficiency.

Flipping the Adidas Terrex Speed LD over, you'll find the abrasion-resistant mesh upper. The integrated, gusseted tongue protects your feet but also lets the air move in and out of the shoes to improve comfort and reduce swelling even after running longer distances.

Both the medial and the lateral side feature a reinforced section that holds the laces. The heel area is also supported by a firmer heel counter, not too firm though as that might force your heel in the wrong direction when you land on an unexpectedly uneven surface.

Just so we provide some criticism too: despite the Adidas Terrex Speed LD having a fair amount of cushioning, the midsole can feel a bit firm for the untrained feet. This is probably required to protect your sole from rocks and other sharp objects on the ground, but still, it won't make the break in period any more pleasant.

Should you buy the Adidas Terrex Speed LD? It is well worth your money, especially if you find a good deal on it.