New Adidas Ultraboost 21 running shoes has more BOOST and even sexier design than before

New Adidas Ultraboost 21 features the latest running performance tech combined with 'classic' Ultraboost design

(Image credit: Adidas)
The Ultraboost series is Adidas' most successful running shoes franchise ever and with the new Ultraboost 21, Adidas has a shot at reimagining the original Ultraboost and delivering a bold new design combined with the latest performance technology the Herzogenaurach-based company has to offer. Can the new Ultraboost 21 dethrone the Adidas SL20 and become the best Adidas running shoes

The Adidas Ultraboost 21 moves away from yesteryear's techno-futuristic aesthetics and returns to the roots of the Ultraboost franchise: the 21st iteration of the shoes reminds us of the Adidas Ultraboost 19, but with some extra Boost under the heels and a whole new torsion system thrown into the mix, just for good measure.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Ultraboost 21: price and release date

The Adidas Ultraboost 21 will launch on Adidas channels on 28 January 2021 and globally on 4 February 2021 for a recommended retail price of $180 / £160 / AUD $270, in a vibrant white and fluorescent yellow colourway with further limited-edition drops to follow.

To find out more, please visit Adidas.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Ultraboost 21: what's new

The core development in the new Ultraboost 21 is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The new Adidas LEP (‘Linear Energy Push’) is said to provide a "15% increase in forefoot bending stiffness for a more responsive stride". There is also more Boost present in the midsole: 6% more, to be precise, "through an exaggerated heel curve", providing runners with better energy return and more comfort.

To recap, the best Adidas Ultraboost 21 features are:

  • Optimised Boost – 6% more Boost capsules than Ultraboost 20
  • Adidas LEP – newly redesigned ‘Linear Energy Push’ torsion system with stiffer, reinforced material in the midsole to provide runners with less flex in the forefoot and "increased responsiveness"
  • Primeknit+upper  – a more precise knit designed and forged for incredible support and enhanced movement, combining pure comfort with lightweight performance
  • Sustainable Support – Upper made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
(Image credit: Adidas)
