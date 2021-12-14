Save 25% with this cheap Nextbase 622GW 4K dash cam deal at Best Buy

Grab one of the best dash cams to date and save $100 in the process

For deal hunters out there looking to score a great deal on a dash camera this season, Best Buy just dropped a fresh discount on one of the best dash cams available today – the Nextbase 622GW. An impressive 4K dash camera loaded with must have features, this may be the cheap dash cam deal you've been searching for.

On sale for $299.99, Best Buy is taking a solid $100 off this top-of-the-line 4K dash cam just in time for Christmas. Perfect for those family road trips during the holidays, this fully-featured 4K dash cam comes in at a very fair price in this deal. Ranked #1 in T3's best dash cams guide, you're getting a top-rated setup at a great price.

Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam (Silver): was $399.99, now $299.99 at Best Buy

Rated one of the best dash cameras to go with this year, the Nextbase 622GW 4K is an excellent buy at this price. This deal is a must buy at this price.

Over in T3's Nextbase 622GW review, you can find out why this option is such a solid buy at this price. Along with all of the must-have features modern dash cams provide today, the 622GW features an intuitive design and setup that eliminates the hassles its predecessor came with by going completely wireless. It also upgrades the recording resolution and comes with automatic incident detection as well.

While 20% off may not sound like much on paper, the actual $80 savings here make this a must-buy for holiday shoppers hoping to find a good dash cam cheap this year. There are definitely cheaper offers out there right now, but those options can't compete with what this dash cam has to offer at this discounted rate.

The 4K recording capability of the 622GW is a no-brainer for anyone who wants the absolute best protection for themselves, but that option is locked at 30FPS if that causes any issues for you. The good news is this thing comes with a 1080p 120Hz recording option as well, so whether you prefer more detail or smoother recording this thing has it all.

