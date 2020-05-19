Nike Vaporfly-rival Saucony Endorphin Pro running shoes are selling out faster than the Vaporfly itself

It seems that by now, every major running shoe manufacturer has its own Nike Vaporfly alternative running shoe: there is the Brooks Hyperion Elite, the Adidas Adizero Pro, the New Balance FuelCell TC and even Under Armour's HOVR Machina. Naturally, American brand Saucony didn't want to be left behind and launched its own take on high-stack running shoes with an integrated carbon plate: enter the Saucony Endorphin Pro.

In running circles, it's all about being fast and feeling fast at the moment. Adidas' current campaign is called 'faster than...' while Saucony is going with "the evolution of fast". The embodiment of this principle is the Saucony Endorphin Pro, a road running shoe that features the updated PWRRUN PB cushioning and Saucony's 'signature' S-curve carbon fibre plate for extra propulsion.

The SPEEDROLL curved outsole can help you shift from heel to toe in one smooth movement and the FORMFIT upper "wraps the foot in 3D comfort" to provide a secure fit. Just in case you need some extra encouragement to buy these shoes, we'll let you know that the default colourway is called "White mutant". That in itself should be enough reason to buy this speedster.

The Saucony Endorphin Pro has an offset of 8 mm and weighs in at 7.5oz/213 grams (men size 10). As for price, you will need to pay the premium for the premium features and top-shelf technology: buying the Saucony Endorphin Pro will set you back £190/$200. It might sound like a lot of money – it is – but it's still way cheaper than the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.

We are yet to give the Saucony Endorphin Pro a try so review to follow soon. Until then, read our article on the most searched for running shoes in the UK or if you are new to running, make sure you check out our handy beginner running tips and this piece on how to run faster.