This amazing Samsung QLED 4K TV deal gets you a high-end 65-inch TV for under £1,200

This is the best 4K TV deal right now for those who want a big, bright QLED TV: Samsung's QE65Q80R 65-inch TV is now just £1,199 at AV specialist store Crampton & Moore! – or it's available for £1,249 from Currys.

The Q80R is such a good deal because it's an astounding mix of picture quality, features and now price – having started its life costing £2,499 for this 65-inch version, it's now half price!

Oh, and all these advantages apply to the 55-inch version too, which is down to an astounding £899 at Currys – it's easily the best TV you can buy for that price.

The QLED panel is about 50% brighter than the LG C9, which is one of our highest-rated TVs (and costs hundreds more), and localised dimming of its direct backlight means it's capable of dramatic darkness too, without the light leaking and turning black areas grey as can be a case with cheaper LCD TVs.

The brightness is the killer feature here, because it not only gives you dazzling and realistic HDR, it also pushes the gorgeous colours that QLED is known for, and makes the set more visible in bright lighting, so it's great for watching in sunnier rooms, or if you don't turn the lights way down for movies.

The image processing is also fantastic – Samsung's AI-based system does an incredible job of making HD footage look sharp on the 4K screen without being artificial in any way.

The Q80R range is being replaced by a new model for 2020, hence the big discounts, but there's actually not a big leap forward for the latest models, so this buy will hold up really well as an investment.

So while stocks last of the Q80R at this price, it's possibly the best balance of image quality to price you can find. If you want a dramatic TV upgrade while you're stuck indoors, we can't recommend it enough.