Samsung Galaxy S11 processor gets benchmarked and, well… just WOW!

Mere days after the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was officially unveiled at Samsung Unpacked comes the first official benchmark score for the processor set to power the South Korean maker's next flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The benchmark comes from Geekbench, which is the same benchmarking tool that T3 uses when reviewing phones, and comes via respected Samsung leakster-in-chief Ice universe, who posted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 results on Twitter.

This is the first Snapdragon 865 Geekbench score, single core more than 4,000, multi-core close to 13,000, if no accident, it will be used for Galaxy S11, (early results for reference only, does not represent the final production version of the results) pic.twitter.com/auCan2ZUKdAugust 9, 2019

It's still early in the development of the silicon, so the results might not be representative of the final version of the chipset, but it already shows some incredible gains over the current-generation Snapdragon 855 processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphone ranges.

According to Geekbench's own benchmark tables, a Snapdragon 855-packing Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus scores 10,588 points, while this new Snapdragon 865 processor has just posted at score of 12,946.

To put that in perspective, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 score is so high that it even beats the current king of the Geekbench benchmarks in terms of phones by miles, with Apple's mighty iPhone XS (as powered by the A12 Bionic chipset) only managing 11,261 in comparison.

In essence, even this un-optimized early version of the processor has just crushed all existing phones, both Android and Apple, in terms of performance.

What's important to remember, though, is that Apple tend to always be at the forefront of the ARM SoC business in terms of performance, with the A12 Bionic processor (that was launched way back in September) currently beating every other chipset on the market in Geekbench benchmark scores. And that includes the Snapdragon 855 processor that was launched months after it.

As such, here at T3 we fully expect the successor to the A12 Bionic, the A13 processor that will no-doubt power the new iPhones this year, to be at the very minimum a serious competitor score-wise to the Snapdragon 865, and most likely a product that beats it. This feels especially likely as the single-core score on the new 865 benchmark is actually weaker than that posted by the A12 Bionic-packing iPhone XS.

Regardless, though, this Samsung Galaxy S11 news is definitely to be welcomed, as it shows that new flagship is definitely not going to be lacking in terms of speed and power and, upon release, will most likely claim the crown of the most powerful Android phone in the world.