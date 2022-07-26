Sony unveils new PSVR 2 features in exciting new update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has unveiled a host of new features in a new update surrounding PlayStation VR 2 , including a new See-Through View that enables players to see what they're doing without the need of removing the headset.

As unveiled in PS blog post (opens in new tab), the new mode is designed to enable players to find their PSVR 2 controller with ease as well as check their surroundings. A new broadcast feature will also allow users to film themselves while playing games. This can be done by connecting a PS5 HD camera to the console and will no doubt be great for influencers.

Arguably the most interesting update is the new Customised Play Area, which has the PSVR 2 camera scan the room to "fit your play style and room environment". A warning is signalled to the player once they get too close to a boundary. These can be modified at any time.

Whenever in VR Mode, a virtual environment with a 360 view is created to enjoy games. This will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. Then in Cinematic Mode, players can view the PlayStation 5 system, UI and all non-VR game and media content via a virtual cinema screen. This will be displayed in 1920 x 1080 HDR with 24/60Hz and 120Hz frame rate.

"PSVR 2 game developers will begin to access the latest user experience for PSVR 2 in a new system software release coming soon as part of the ongoing development," said Sony Interactive Entertainment senior staff product manager Yasuo Takahashi.

"There are lots of exciting things to look forward to for PSVR 2, and we can’t wait to share more details about our next-generation virtual reality headset that takes a dramatic leap forward in gameplay innovation."

Takahashi signed off by noting that Sony will be sharing more PSVR 2 information regarding the launch date and additional games soon. The most prolific title to be announced so far is Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla Games, makers of Horizon Forbidden West. Although, it's also been confirmed that Resident Evil Village, Ghostbusters VR and No Man's Sky will also come to the platform.

To keep up with all the news, design details, games, rumours and everything else, head to T3's official PSVR 2 hub for all the latest information.