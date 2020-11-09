PS5 launch: Sony confirms MISSING PS4 feature still isn't happening

Reviews for PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S are now published across the internet for all to read and, naturally, the internet is now boiling over with hype for the next generation of consoles and all their promised technological advancements.

One of the most immediately appreciable advancements, compared to the previous generation of consoles, is the PS5’s and Xbox Series X’s greater support for 4K resolution in games. However, while both consoles have support for HD resolution, reports are emerging that bear unfortunate news for those looking to pair a PS5 with a QHD display.

Initially reported by IGN Italy , Sony has confirmed that the PS5 does not support QHD resolution. The reason for this lack of support is unclear as the PS5 is technically capable of outputting a QHD image at up to 240 frames per second, via its HDMI 2.1 port. This lack of clarity becomes all the more confusing when both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S support QHD resolution via their own respective HDMI 2.1 ports.

Thankfully, the PS5 will still work with QHD displays. While Sony is yet to confirm how the PS5 will operate when connected to a QHD display, the PS4 Pro sets a likely precedent of outputting an HD image and then having the display interpolate the image to QHD, which often results in a blurrier image.

While the lack of native resolution support is unfortunate, those with high refresh rate QHD displays will still be able to make use of their display’s premium features via 120 frames per second modes, offered in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Dirt 5, and more. However, those wishing to get the absolute most out of their PS5, even those with older 4K TVs, may wish to consider upgrading to one of Sony’s ‘Ready for PS5’ 4K TVs.

In related PS5 news, Sony has also confirmed that the PS5’s expandable storage slot will unfortunately be disabled at launch but USB storage will work fine for PS4 titles. However, even without an additional SSD, PS5 users are set to reap performance and load time improvements from PS5 enhanced titles and recently patched PS4 titles.

Source: IGN Italy