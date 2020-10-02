Amazon Prime Day deals kick off early with 20% off AmazonBasics home essentials

Ahead of its big shopping event in a couple of weeks, Amazon is knocking 20% off home essentials for Prime members. This early Prime Day deal sees a chunk of cash knocked of a full range of home essentials, from furniture and storage options to blackout curtains, sheets and towels.

To claim these deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member – but remember, there's an option to start with a 30-day free trial, and if you sign up now you'll also be able to advantage of the offers running over Amazon Prime day itself (13-14 Oct) – and if it doesn't suit you, you can always cancel after that. Browse all the deals yourself using the bullet link below, or read on for our pick of the best bargains we've seen.

20% off AmazonBasics quick dry towel sets

Pick up a bargain set of soft, strong 100% cotton bath and hand towels at Amazon right now. They're available in a range of colours and bundle options (just need bath towels? You can pick that option), with prices starting at just £9.59 before the discount is applied.View Deal

20% off AmazonBasics blackout curtains at Amazon

Block sunlight from your room with these blackout curtains from AmazonBasics, currently with 20% off. With prices starting at just £18.99 before the discount is applied, you're already getting a major bargain here. There's a range of colours and sizes available, and the reviews are extremely positive.View Deal

20% off AmazonBasics microfibre fitted sheet bedding at Amazon

Stock up on bedding at Amazon with 20% off fitted sheets, made from wrinkle-resistant, breathable microfibre fabric and available in a wide range of colours and patterns to suit your decor. These best-selling sheets are already a bargain, but now they're even cheaper – and extremely well reviewed, too, with a 4.5* average over 24k reviews. View Deal

