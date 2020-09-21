PlayStation apologises for pre-orders. Promises more on the way

Last week, Sony finally dropped the PS5 news we'd all been waiting for, confirming the price and pre-order date of its next-gen console.

Both the standard and Digital Edition PS5 pre-orders went live in the wake of the PS5 event, pipping the Xbox Series X to the post by a week, but they sold out fast at a number of retailers.

Sony boss Jim Ryan attempted to alleviate concerns about PS5 stock, dismissing reports that the number of units in production had been cut, but the pre-order situation has now been addressed directly.

Tweeting out over the weekend, the official PlayStation account threw its hands up and admitted that the PS5 pre-order situation hasn't gone smoothly, and backed up Jim Ryan's assurances that there will be enough consoles to fulfil the demand.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBunSeptember 19, 2020

As is the case with sought-after products, there's a contingent of people who are snapping up pre-orders with the intent to re-sell the console at an extortionate price. Over on eBay, 'confirmed' PS5 pre-orders are being sold for well above the hardware's $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95 price tag, like this one for £900.

Meanwhile, customers who have placed pre-orders are being told they may not receive them on launch day, with Geoff Keighley sharing the email notification he received from Amazon to that effect.

Amazon has just informed me I may not receive my PlayStation 5 pre-order on release day due to “high demand.” pic.twitter.com/3S1ZqmhWKaSeptember 18, 2020

Meanwhile some UK retailers have been inundated with pre-orders but have been let down by their systems which are accepting customer orders without actually being able to fulfil them.

Argos, for example, is telling customers that if they haven't received email confirmation within two hours of placing an order, it hasn't been accepted.

If you haven’t received an email confirmation within two hours of placing your order, the order will not have successfully gone through. Don’t worry, Argos will not have taken any payment and this pre-authorisation will automatically be cancelled within 24 hours. Thanks -ManiSeptember 19, 2020

Some have gone so far as to cancel pre-orders (via Eurogamer) citing "extremely high demand and limited availability."

If you've placed a pre-order, it looks like you'll need to wait for a confirmation that your order is going to be fulfilled before you can even think about relaxing, and even then, you should keep checking your inbox for updates – just in case.

Hopefully, the panic will be short-lived and Sony will ship out additional stock to deal with the surging demand.

