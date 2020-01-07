Philips Hue at CES 2020: new outdoor lights and Play Sync Box gets voice control

CES 2020 is now in full flow and smart lighting company Philips Hue lit up day one with the unveiling of a new range of outdoor smart lighting, as well as the news that is Play Sync Box will soon be updated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control functionality.

The new outdoor lights include wall-mounted fixtures and pathway lights, with each supporting the ability to display 16 million colours and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. The full list of Hue outdoor lights is as follows:

Appear: This wall light creates a sharp, directed triangle of light both up and down for a strong light effect.

Resonate: Available in both black and silver, the Resonate creates elegant, up-and-down triangles of light.

Attract: This wall lantern offers a unique light effect that casts a subtle arc of colourful light against the wall.

Daylo: This circular wall light is available in stainless steel or black and provides a subtle, backlit glow.

Nyro: The angular and architectural Nyro family includes wall light and path light options.

A selection of Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lighting range. (Image credit: Signify)

In addition, Philips Hue also announced a new low-voltage selection of outdoor lights, too, including a new Lily XL spot and low-voltage versions of its Impress and Econic lights.

“With our latest additions to the Philips Hue outdoor collection, we offer consumers endless possibilities to create unique and personalised light effects that enhance their home’s curb appeal and set the right outdoor mood for every occasion,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems & Luminaires, Philips Hue at Signify.

All the lights are available by the end of Q2 2020.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Lastly, Philips Hue also announced that the well-received Play HDMI Sync Box will shortly get upgraded with voice control functionality. This means that Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant will now be able to be used to turn the box on, swap lighting modes as well as flick between different inputs.

The voice control update for the Sync Box rolls out in Spring 2020.