OnePlus Nord pre-orders are sold out but you can still get your hands on one early!

The OnePlus Nord has swiftly become the darling of the smartphone world, despite the fact that it hasn't even launched yet. The device is being positioned as a mid-tier/ budget handset that will see OnePlus get back to its roots of affordable handsets, while offering select flagship features all for under $500.

OnePlus has done a great job at getting the community excited for the impending launch by lifting the curtain on the development of the smartphone in an Instagram docuseries and opening up limited pre-orders over the past three weeks. The last chance to pre-order the handset was yesterday, and predictably, they flew off the shelves - but there's still an opportunity to get your hands on a OnePlus Nord before the July 21 launch next week!

OnePlus has traditionally opened up Pop-ups ahead of its smartphones' debut, and continued the tradition with the fantastic OnePlus 8 earlier this year - although it was tweaked to be pandemic-appropriate, and was transformed into an online Pop-up instead.

The OnePlus Nord will carry on with this approach, with an online Pop-up event announced that will open up shortly after the reveal to give the community the chance to buy the smartphone before they go on general sale.

It'll be a virtual event, "allowing users to experience the excitement of a OnePlus Pop-up from the safety of their homes."

OnePlus hasn't revealed any further details right now, but will keep fans updated on its new OnePlus Nord Instagram account as well as its website.

The OnePlus Buds will also be making their debut alongside the Nord next week, and there are rumours that a second, even cheaper model of the handset could appear at the reveal. We've got less than a week before the big day, so stay tuned to OnePlus' social media channels so that you don't miss out.