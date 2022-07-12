Nothing Phone (1) video livestream – watch live now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Of all the days to do a big product launch, the day of non-stop Prime Day deals has to be one of the worst – but that's not going to stop Nothing, which will launch the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (1) today on 12 July.

And, the best thing about the Nothing Phone (1) launch is that everyone interested in Android phones can watch it as it happens on an official live stream video. You can watch live with T3 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST today by clicking the video below.

Personally, I'm looking forward to the Nothing Phone (1) launch because it means we'll finally discover whether this is going to be one of the best phones of 2022 or just one of the best marketing campaigns.

Here's what we know so far, and what we hope the launch will reveal.

The Nothing (1) Phone launch: what to expect

We've already seen the basic design of the Nothing (1) Phone with its interesting illuminated strips, but Nothing has made some pretty big promises we hope it can keep: as it puts it, "once, tech was thrilling. Every new product surprised us. And delighted us... the Glyph interact brings it back." We're not just getting a phone, it seems: we're getting a "place of joy. And discovery." And unnecessary. Punctuation.

It's all hilariously pompous – Nothing has called the launch "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct", which makes me want to punch people – but there's still a big part of me that really hopes Nothing can deliver on its promises and both excite and delight us. Oh, and a release date, spec sheet and price would be nice too. But mainly the excite and delight bit.

I'll be honest. I'll be really disappointed if the Nothing (1) Phone isn't one of the best Android phones ever created. The teaser campaign has been great marketing, but it's also set the bar of anticipation really high. It'd be nice if for once a tech firm could soar above that bar rather than trundle slowly beneath it.

As such, I'll be eagerly tuning into the livestream event today to, hopefully, see that the hype has been justified.