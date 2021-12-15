Newegg's got a solid MSI RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal that saves $500

Finding a cheap RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal is no easy task, but Newegg is offering a pretty solid deal right now that makes it a bit easier to grab one of these killer gaming laptops on sale at a good price. Receiving a solid $400 price drop alongside a $100 rebate, you can save a total of $500 on an MSI GP Series RTX 3080 gaming laptop right now.

On sale for $1,899, Newegg's taking a solid 17% off an impressive mobile gaming rig that's unbeatable at this price. If you fill out the additional rebate form, you can save an added $100 and drop the price down to just $1,799. An unbeatable price for one of the best gaming laptops out there today.

Featuring an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H alongside NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, this beast features a 1TB SSD and 240Hz display to provide an incredibly powerful setup at this price.

MSI GP Series 15.6" RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg MSI GP Series 15.6" RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg ($1,799 with additional $100 rebate)

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i7 and paired with NVIDIA's RTX 3080 mobile GPU the MSI GP Series is an incredible machine at this price. With 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and a 15.6" FHD 240Hz 3.5ms response display, this thing is a powerhouse for 1080p gaming.

While this machine unfortunately doesn't support native 4K resolutions, the power under the hood of this thing will do nicely with upscaling. For 244Hz 1080p gaming, however, this thing is more than capable and will handle even the most demanding titles with ease. We do wish there was a bit more on the RAM side, but 16GB is nothing to scoff at and should cause no trouble in most of your favorite games today.

Another sweet add-on to this laptop is the fact that MSI is offering a free MSI gaming headset if you leave a review on your new purchase. Wherever you buy this rig from, all you need to do is post your review, submit a proof of purchase (invoice or receipt) alongside a screenshot of your review and a mailing address. That's it! A killer new laptop alongside a free gaming headset is a must-see deal for any gamer on the go.

While there are a few other MSI gaming laptop deals going on alongside this one, this is easily the best value for the money. Up to $500 in savings along with a free gaming headset is an incredible value, and we'd highly recommend this machine to anyone who wants a high-speed rig for 1080p gaming.

