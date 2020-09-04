New Voxi SIM only deal delivers DOUBLE DATA for just £10 per month!

T3 loves SIM plan provider Voxi as it specialises in delivering superb SIM only deals that not only deliver fantastic value for money but also do so with no contract. With each SIM plan coming contract free, that means that you can walk away at any time – no penalty fees, no painful leaving process.

But, to be honest, we don't know why many people would, as Voxi's SIM only deals are frequently market leading. Just take a look at this brand new deal as an example of that, with Voxi doubling the amount of data it delivers on its cheap £10 per month plan for no extra charge.

Oh, and when we talk about data here, we're talking about full-fat 5G data, too. If you have a 5G phone and live in an area with 5G coverage, Voxi has you covered.

The full details of the SIM only deal can be viewed below:

Voxi SIM only | 12GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | No contract (30-day rolling plan) | £10 p/m | Available now

Voxi doubles down on data value here with its 6GB plan getting bumped up to 12GB for no extra cost. That's £10 per month for unlimited calls and texts, as well as 12GB of data, and all with no contract involved.View Deal

If you like the idea of this Voxi SIM only deal, but actually have a different supplier in mind, then be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIM only deals pricing chart below, which pulls in the top offers from all of the UK's top networks.

This powerful chart is so good as it lets you sort SIMO deals in any way you want, including by data allowance, contract length and monthly price, making it easy to find the perfect plan for you.