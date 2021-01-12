LG confirms 42-inch OLED TVs are on the way, but we wouldn't get too excited just yet

Look at our list of the best OLED TVs and you'll see that there is only one smaller than 50 inches. It's not because we're allergic to more diminutive screens but simply because when it comes to small OLED TVs there really isn't much out there.

The good news is that if you don't want to go as big as 48 inches, LG Display has announced that its new 2021 line up will include 42-inch OLED displays. The important thing to note here though is that this is LG Display, the manufacturer of the panels and not LG's consumer arm, the seller of actual TV models.

This means that while the panels will be available for manufacturers to pop into their televisions, we're probably not going to see these rolling onto shelves any time soon. At this point we don't even know which manufacturers will be taking up the 42-inch offer.

Price wise, we don't have any inkling how much they'll set us back just yet but 48-inch OLED displays weren't much cheaper than their 55-inch big brothers in 2020. This might not stay that way though, as we know that LG has opened a new production facility with new manufacturing techniques for panels.

As 2021 progresses, these spinning into action will hopefully bring down the cost of production which can then be passed down to our credit cards. And we hate to say the P word, but the pandemic might also affect production times too as the year goes on.

But it's not all doom and gloom, this news from LG Display means a choice of seven sizes of OLED TVs should be available soon. 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88-inch displays are now ready to fit in more places than ever in your house.

Plus, with new display tech arriving in competition, pricing is going to have to stay competitive. OLED is more affordable than it has ever been and is currently still the best way to experience deep blacks and rich contrast without spending the earth.

If you’re looking for a new TV and want to make sure you’re getting the best price, check out our constantly updated best TV deals.