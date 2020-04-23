HUGE Samsung deal: save on Galaxy phones, buds, tablets and more this weekend ONLY

Samsung's S20 series was unveiled in February as the first big flagship releases of this year. From the base handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20, to the top-of-the-range Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, both phones received glowing reviews once we got to spend a few weeks with the handsets, and they remain the big-name phone to beat in 2020.

But away from the S20 series, the Galaxy A range, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series are all stellar phones in their own right, and there's a handset for everyone in Samsung's range.

Which is why, when we heard Samsung is announcing 15% off all phones, tablets, wearables and audio tech in store, starting right now, we sat up and took notice.

(Image credit: Samsung)

You can get this amazing discount by going to the Samsung store and using the code "SAMSUNG15" at checkout.

Bear in mind, this applies to ALL smartphones, tablets, wearables and audio. Want the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to track your daily lockdown runs and monitor your health with next level biometrics? Get it at 15% off with this code.

Want the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung's premium wireless earbuds with two-way speakers, to listen to on the same run? Again, get them at 15% off with this code. All audio kit is included, so if you're in the market for other headphones, speakers or even soundbars, this is the sale for you.

Even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, dubbed "the best Android tablet" in our official review, is under the discount, as is the tab S6 Lite and the previous generations, the Tab S5s and S4s.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, there's a catch: this stellar discount only applies from now until Monday, April 27, which means you have just a few days to take advantage of these incredible deals.

What are you waiting for? If you're in the market for a new phone, tablet, wireless earbuds or smartwatch, head over to the Samsung store right now and use SAMSUNG15 at checkout.

Liked this?